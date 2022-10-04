HSL Management, a company based in South Korea and Toronto, is a multinational investment management and leading financial for financial wellness.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management has today revealed it would launch a new private equity strategy focusing exclusively on health investments.

The new strategy will commit a significant allocation to best-in-class healthcare and biotech-focused venture capital (VC), private equity (PE), and growth investment funds across the globe.

The forthcoming strategy will benefit from strong macro drivers as governments, businesses, and individuals prioritize the improvement of health globally. The goal of the strategy is to formulate a diverse portfolio of healthcare firms by focusing on high-conviction investments in five major segments - digital health, medical technology, therapeutics, diagnostics, and healthcare service providers.

Director of Global Asset Management at HSL Management, Nicholas Green, said of the strategy, "We anticipate Healthcare and Biotech valuations will continue to grow, with revenue growth and expansion becoming essential sources of deal value. The growth-stage businesses across the health sector seeking to strengthen their business models will be a guiding force for investors looking for impressive returns."

Over the last decade, VC and PE investments in healthcare have proliferated. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in healthcare remained strong, and valuations reached record highs - especially in fields most critical to the pandemic response, such as digital health and medical technology.

"We have reached an inflection point for medical advancements. Regulation is more supportive, technology delivers a wider range of solutions, and as a result, investment is booming," said Alexander Bennett, Executive Vice President of Trading at HSL Management. "As a company, we build diversified portfolios that include investments in health businesses at all stages. This will allow us to mitigate risk and ensure a successful Health strategy following its launch."

HSL Management anticipates the launch of its health-focused private equity strategy in Q4 of the year.

About HSL Management

HSL Management is a multinational investment management and financial services company. Our mission is to create a better financial growth experience fit for a world where digital interactions perfectly combine with human nuances to achieve something incredible.

