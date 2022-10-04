Get Ahead of the 2022 Third Quarter Form 941 Deadline with TaxBandits' Filing Solution

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / As an IRS Authorized E-file Provider with a decade of experience, TaxBandits has the perfect solution for employers and tax professionals looking for an easier way to complete their quarterly 941 filings.

Employers can easily complete their Form 941 , Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return with TaxBandits' secure and user-friendly application. Tax professionals, PEOs, and payroll providers can also easily file Form 941 on their client's behalf.

Filers can save time and meet their deadline without sacrificing quality or accuracy, thanks to these key features from www.taxbandits.com

Supports Attachment Forms and Worksheets

TaxBandits supports the forms that employers may need when completing their quarterly 941:

941 Schedule B

Form 8974, Qualified Small Business Payroll Tax Credit for Increasing Research Activities

Form 941-V (Payment Voucher)

Worksheets 1 and 2

Aggregate Form 941 Schedule R

Form 941 Schedule R doesn't have to be a lengthy and stressful process. TaxBandits accommodates CPEOs, PEOs, and 3504 reporting agents with a bulk upload feature. This allows these providers to upload their clients and form information in large batches.

Live Customer Support

You don't have to be an expert to complete your Form 941 and your questions don't have to slow you down either! TaxBandits has an excellent customer support team that is here to help you through the TaxBandits e-filing process. Our team is available via phone, email, and live chat.

Simple E-signature Options

When e-filing with TaxBandits you have the option of using the 94x Online Signature PIN that the IRS has provided you with. Employers that don't have an Online Signature PIN can e-sign Form 941 using the 8453-EMP as an easy alternative.

Zero Reporting Feature

For the many employers that have no taxes to report, but are still required to file Form 941 with the IRS, TaxBandits offers a time-saving feature. These filers can simply indicate that they have no taxes to report when they begin filing their 941. They can then skip the portions of the form that requires "zeros" and proceed to e-signing and transmitting the form.

When asked about the impending Form 941 deadline, Agie Sundaram, CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises replied, "TaxBandits offers the most streamlined and affordable opinion for filing Form 941 quarterly with the IRS. Whether you are the owner of a small business, a tax professional with several clients, or a payroll provider, we have built features to accommodate your filing needs."

