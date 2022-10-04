Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared second quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2023 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 November 2022 to shareholders on the register on 21 October 2022.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 October 2022.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 1.50p Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for the third quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends to be equal to the second quarterly dividends above. However, the Board has not set dividend targets for the full year to 31 May 2023.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

4 October 2022