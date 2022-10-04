Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Invesco Select Trust plc

Result of General Meeting

The resolution put to shareholders at a General Meeting of the shareholders of the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class of Invesco Select Trust (the 'Company') held on 4 October 2022 was passed on a poll.

The results of the poll are as follows:

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD Resolution 1 143,639 97.14 4,224 2.86 147,863 1.39% 0

At a separate class meeting of the Company where voting is on a poll, each holder of shares has one vote for every share of which they are the holder. As at the date of the General Meeting there were 10,652,799 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares in issue, of which 6,437,218 shares were held in treasury.

The full text of the resolution passed was as follows:

Special Resolution:

1. That, in accordance with section 630 of the Companies Act and articles 5.6.2 and 8 of the articles of association of the Company, this separate general meeting of the holders of the Balanced Risk Allocation shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company hereby irrevocably consents to and sanctions the passing of the resolution numbered 17 set out in the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 4 October 2022 and every variation, modification or abrogation of the rights, privileges and restrictions attaching to the Balanced Risk Allocation shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company as a class of shares that will or may be effected thereby.

Company Secretary Invesco Asset Management Limited

Contact: James Poole

0207 543 3559

4 October 2022