Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) announces its Second Congress of Maestr@s Conectad@s of Latin America

Millicom (Tigo) announces its Second Congress of Maestr@sConectad@sof Latin America

The virtual congress will take place on October 10th and 11th, withanticipated participation from more than 50k teachers

LUXEMBOURG, October 4, 2022 - Millicom(Tigo) announced today its Second Congress of Maestr@s Conectad@s, which aims to strengthen the digital learning skills of teachers across Latin America.

The virtual event is free and will be broadcast live on October 10th and 11th on YouTube at 5:00 p.m. congresomaestrosconectados to participate and receive a digital participation certificate later.

The event is expected to reach more than 50,000 participants and will indirectly impact up to 1 million potential students and online learners. The Second Congress of Maestr@s Conectad@s of Latin American will feature 16 international education experts that focus on subjects such as the new education challenges in the region, technology integration, and 4.0 classroom skills, among others.

Maestr@s Conectad@s is one of Millicom's leading social impact programs within its ESG strategy and is focused on promoting inclusion and digital literacy.

"Since the launch of this program in 2020 in collaboration with multiple Ministers of Education, UNICEF, and AHYU, Millicom has been able to train more than 250,000 teachers in nine countries, providing practical tools and soft skills trainingtohelp them adapt to the requirements of virtual teaching. We are strengthening digital education in the classrooms of Latin America: whether this is in a school, a house, or a store. The congress is an example of how we advance our purpose of building digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop our communities," said Karim Lesina, Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom.

This congress will feature renowned international experts in education from Spain: Ramon Barrera and Fernando Botella; Argentina: Belen Soba Rojo, Lucrecia Prat, and German Beines; and Peru: Luis Bretel; and from Bolivia: Raul Aramayo, Heidi Mendoza, Jaime Lopez, Ivana Camacho, Maria Cadima, Alejandro Bernal, Hernan Castro, Arlei Villegas, and Diego Toledo. The first Maestr@s Conectad@s Congress took place in 2021.

Through this program, Millicom reconfirms its commitment to continue promoting education through its digital education programs by facilitating virtual platforms that make the jobs of educators in the region easier and more effective.

To access both days of the Second Congress of Maestr@s Conectad@s of Latin America, visit the links below:

Monday, October 10: YouTube (https://youtu.be/5GizPcQ9-8U)

Tuesday, October 11: YouTube (https://youtu.be/XehLDUGbMac)

