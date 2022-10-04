Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
WKN: A14QQK ISIN: US17253H1005 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2022 | 19:08
SideChannel, Inc.: SideChannel to Present at October Investor Conferences

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference events during October 2022.

Event: Windy City Rooundup 2022
Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Presentation: 2:00 p.m. Central Time
Location: Swissotel, Chicago

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Presentation: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Live stream: https://me22.mysequire.com/
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Management will host individual investor meetings during both events. To arrange a meeting with SideChannel, please contact your conference representative. Investors may also contact SideChannel investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com to arrange an in-person meeting.

For more information, visit sidechannel.com/.

About SideChannel

SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH) is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: SideChannel, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718805/SideChannel-to-Present-at-October-Investor-Conferences

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
