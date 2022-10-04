Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on November 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2022.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company's dividend disbursing agent. For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend in pounds sterling, the holder will receive the dividend payable on November 2, 2022 in pounds sterling, unless a written election to change the payment currency is received by the Company Secretary no later than October 13, 2022. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

The Company also announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, during which management will provide a review of the Company's third quarter financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9814 for participants outside the U.S., using the conference ID code LXFRQ322. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.

Please use the following link to access the webcast of the conference call: LXFR Q3 2022 Live Webcast.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible through November 9, 2022 at midnight EST. To access the recording, please dial (800) 934-4577 or (402) 220-1177 for participants outside the U.S.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will be available under the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

