Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
05.10.2022
PARADISO, BARCELONA IS NO.1 AS THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2022 ARE REVEALED

  • Paradiso, Barcelona is The World's Best Bar - the first time it has been won by a bar outside New York or London
  • The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities with 14 new entries
  • Florence,LisbonandNaples feature in the list for the first time
  • Italian Agostino Perroneis voted Roku Industry Icon
  • Stockholm'sRöda Huset is Campari One To Watch
  • Juliana (Guayaquil) wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu
  • Little Red Door, Paris receives the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • New York'sDouble Chicken Please is Disaronno Highest New Entry, placing at No.6
  • Sips, Barcelona secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 34 places to No.3
  • Mexico City'sLicorería Limantour is Rémy Martin Legend of The List and The Best Bar in North America
  • BKK Social Club, Bangkok is London Essence Best New Opening
  • The inaugural 50 Best The Blend Scholar is Drew Fleming of Kiki Lounge, Isle of Man

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on Tuesday 4th October. In its 14th year, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the achievements of the international cocktail scene. This year marked the first time the ceremony was held outside London.

Barcelona's Paradiso is crowned No.1 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, the first time the award has been won by a bar outside of London or New York


Hidden behind a refrigerator in the back of a Barcelona pastrami shop, Paradiso offers a masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun. Owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their team serve up meticulously crafted cocktails with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Other bars in the top-five are London'sTayer + Elementary (No.2), Barcelona'sSips (No.3), Mexico City'sLicorería Limantour (No.4) and Little Red Door in Paris (No.5). The full list can be viewed here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director of The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "This is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World's Best Bar, a testament to the achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team. Named One To Watch in 2017, Paradiso has been a firm fixture of the list since opening. Our congratulations go out to every bar on the list and we are delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global industry."

Media centre registration and access:

https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/mediacentre/media-contacts

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904553/50_Best.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913661/50_Best.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908603/Worlds_50_Best_Bars_2022.jpg

Worlds_50_Best_Bars_2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paradiso-barcelona-is-no1-as-the-worlds-50-best-bars-2022-are-revealed-301640951.html

