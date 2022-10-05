Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, its Board has granted 300,000 stock options to George Hatzoglou, the Company's Chief Financial Officer at an exercise price of $0.56 per share (the "Options"). The Options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over a five-year period and will expire on October 4, 2027.

The Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Green Rise Foods

Green Rise Foods Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed controlled environment agriculture company with 89 acres of greenhouse capacity in Leamington and Kingsville Ontario. Further information on the Company can be found at www.greenrisefoods.ca or at www.sedar.com.

