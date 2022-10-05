

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology (DXC) confirmed Tuesday that it has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition of the company. But, it hasn't received a formal proposal.



The company stated that, consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, it is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information.



There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the Board of Directors.



In Tuesday pre-market trade, DXC was trading at $27.40 up $1.35 or 5.18%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.22 or 0.80%.







