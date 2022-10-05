Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a three-year commercial partnership with O.T.E, a player in the digital, civil and industrial engineering sectors, for the supply of clinker-free and low energy cement H-EVA SOL.

Hoffmann Green will provide O.T.E with its carbon-free activated clay-based cement, H-EVA SOL, as part of the Greenpose process co-developed with the company TESMEC, a global and innovative solution of optical fibre installation with simultaneous treatment of spoil and backfill. In practical terms, from this year until the end of 2024, H-EVA SOL will replace Portland cement in the burial of optical fibres, a rapidly growing market throughout France. This contract with a volume commitment will allow Greenpose to reduce its carbon footprint by 95% compared to the traditional method of micro-driving with concrete backfill using Portland cement.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are proud of the contract signed with O.T.E which allows us to further green their optical burial, a fast-growing market throughout France. Thanks to the use of Hoffmann's clinker-free cements, the carbon footprint of their innovative Greenpose solution will be reduced by 95% compared to a traditional burial method. This partnership with a volume commitment is also a great opportunity to diversify by increasing our presence in the roadworks market and to promote our H-EVA SOL."

Philippe TODESCO President of O.T.E, specifies: "The signing of this contract with Hoffmann Green allows us to reduce our carbon footprint from 38 to 2 tons of CO2 per kilometer during the burial of the fibre optic network. Hoffmann's H-EVA SOL cement proved to be the most appropriate and obvious solution to our Greenpose process based on the recycling of materials in place, as this clinker-free cement does not require the use of aggregates in the treatment of soils and thus promotes the preservation of natural resources."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times more energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT O.T.E

Founded in 1997, O.T.E applies its know-how and expertise in the digital and energy sectors throughout France and Europe: design office; construction of underground digital networks and civil engineering.

Equipped with modern production means, an efficient organisation, local operational bases and an integrated design office (E3D), O.T.E operates in France, Italy, Spain and since 2021 in Germany with its subsidiary OTE Deutschland.

For more information: www.otengineering.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005900/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Jérôme Caron

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

+33 2 51 460 600

NewCap Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr