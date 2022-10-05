Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 October 2022 it purchased a total of 97,546 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    50,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           47,546 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8650     GBP0.7530 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8580     GBP0.7480 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8609     GBP 0.7503

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 691,456,533 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
9,741      0.8600        XDBUB     16:11:35      00026911547TRDU1 
2,017      0.8600        XDBUB     16:17:22      00026911669TRDU1 
11,164      0.8600        XDBUB     16:17:22      00026911670TRDU1 
2,082      0.8600        XDBUB     16:17:22      00026911671TRDU1 
2,391      0.8580        XDBUB     16:19:51      00026911709TRDU1 
1,998      0.8580        XDBUB     16:19:51      00026911710TRDU1 
1,988      0.8580        XDBUB     16:19:51      00026911711TRDU1 
1,988      0.8580        XDBUB     16:19:51      00026911712TRDU1 
719       0.8590        XDBUB     16:22:43      00026911822TRDU1 
1,000      0.8590        XDBUB     16:22:43      00026911823TRDU1 
4,194      0.8650        XDBUB     16:26:23      00026912012TRDU1 
1,548      0.8650        XDBUB     16:26:23      00026912013TRDU1 
4,752      0.8650        XDBUB     16:26:23      00026912014TRDU1 
1,964      0.8650        XDBUB     16:26:23      00026912015TRDU1 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
8,212      0.7510        XLON     16:11:35      00026911544TRDU1 
8,027      0.7500        XLON     16:17:25      00026911679TRDU1 
2,436      0.7500        XLON     16:17:25      00026911678TRDU1 
2,525      0.7500        XLON     16:17:25      00026911677TRDU1 
278       0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911726TRDU1 
1,930      0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911723TRDU1 
289       0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911722TRDU1 
1,387      0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911719TRDU1 
1,212      0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911716TRDU1 
2,756      0.7490        XLON     16:19:51      00026911713TRDU1 
2,692      0.7480        XLON     16:22:28      00026911804TRDU1 
1,743      0.7480        XLON     16:22:28      00026911803TRDU1 
1,019      0.7480        XLON     16:22:28      00026911802TRDU1 
2,684      0.7480        XLON     16:22:43      00026911833TRDU1 
122       0.7480        XLON     16:22:43      00026911832TRDU1 
2,849      0.7510        XLON     16:23:44      00026911912TRDU1 
9,839      0.7530        XLON     16:28:10      00026912190TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  192404 
EQS News ID:  1456817 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

