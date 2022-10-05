Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
Dow Jones News
05.10.2022 | 08:31
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Samarkand Group plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 05-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 October 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  Samarkand Group plc 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                Global Smollan Holdings 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Mauritius 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     26/9/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           4/10/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 17.60%         0%          17.60%    10,269,357 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        14.77%         0%          14.77% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BLH1QT30       10,269,357            17.60 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      10,269,357            17.60 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Dubai, UAE 
Date of completion  04/10/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  192403 
EQS News ID:  1456799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
