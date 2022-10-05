

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) announced the acquisition of LTC Trading Holdings Limited and its subsidiary Lodge Tyre for total consideration of 37.2 million pounds. Lodge Tyre provides automotive services to business-to-business customers from 50 garages and 248 mobile vans. Of the consideration, 33.2 million pounds will be paid in cash on completion with the remaining 4 million pounds paid in fiscal 2025.



Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords, said: 'The acquisition of Lodge Tyre is yet another example of Halfords' strategic aim of becoming a Motoring Services-focused business, and will mean that Motoring accounts for over three quarters of our total revenue.'



Halfords said the acquisition will be EPS accretive in the first year of ownership and will deliver an IRR that exceeds the Group weighted average cost of capital. The combination with Lodge Tyre takes Halfords a significant step closer to its target of 500 Commercial vans and 800 garages.







