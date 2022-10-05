Terra Nova Equipment: Extremities Celebrate 40th Anniversary for its Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

CHESTERFIELD, England, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clothing accessories brand, Extremities, is thrilled to be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a brand-new autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Extremities have been designing and manufacturing high-quality clothing accessories since 1982, so they celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Since the 80s, Extremities gloves, hats, gaiters and socks have evolved to provide a wider selection of styles to suit anyone venturing outdoors. This gear has been put to the test by explorers and record-breaking outdoor athletes, who have taken them to the ends of the earth and in some of the most extreme places on the planet.

This year, their new Lifestyle and Everyday Collections have been designed for everyone and are kinder to the planet, with the introduction of ECO headwear. The all-new Polylana ECO yarn beanies are a low-impact alternative to 100% acrylic, with all of the thermal properties you'd expect from a winter beanie.

In a pledge to be as environmentally friendly as possible, Extremities packaging is now also more sustainable with fully recyclable header cards and swing tags, which were previously more difficult to recycle.

This year also sees the launch of a brand-new Extremities fabric, X-Therm. The Extremities X-Therm technology is an all-season performance fabric that offers incredible warmth without the bulk. The 4-way stretch fabric is enhanced for a great fit and improved movement, with extreme breathability when active.

The X-Therm fabric also has a dual face that includes a smooth top side to shield you from the elements and is abrasion-resistant, paired with an ultra-soft comfort fleece next to your skin. The new X-Therm collection includes gloves, a neck warmer, a beanie and a balaclava.

Speaking about the new 40th-anniversary range, the Senior Sourcing and Product Development Manager said:

"Our heritage began with performance and technical accessories, and they were designed for use in a wide range of outdoor activities in the harshest of weather environments. This year, we continue to offer these styles but with new and updated technologies, innovations and sustainable properties, such as Goretex, Primaloft Gold Eco and Reprieve yarn.

For the 40th anniversary, we have taken these tried and tested elements and introduced them into exciting new designs as part of our brand-new Lifestyle Collection. We're proud to offer such a vast range of high-performance clothing accessories and we're really excited to bring these technologies to the everyday user."

Extremities clothing accessories are ideal for everyone, from those venturing on an expedition in the mountains right through to the daily commute.

You can buy the new autumn/winter 2022 collection from authorised retailers or at www.extremities.co.uk.

To become an authorised Extremities retailer, please contact John at salesdirector@terra-nova.co.uk.

Derbyshire -based Terra Nova Equipment has a long heritage and has been producing some of the world's best outdoor gear for over 20 years. The company develops products under 3 brands Terra Nova and Wild Country tents and Extremities.

The brand's 'Best in Class' design ethos drives an ambition to use some of the best components and materials available, resulting in award-winning products used by people who push them to the limits.

