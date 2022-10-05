Anzeige
05.10.2022
DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.0707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13618982

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU0959210781 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EDIV LN 
Sequence No.:  192410 
EQS News ID:  1456917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

