Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2022

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 146.8715

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 370332

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

