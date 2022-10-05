DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

5 October 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 October 2022 for the following Directors at 106.91 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 Total cumulative disclosable interest held Director October 2022 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 18,707 266,528 Sara Akbar Non-executive 4,676 68,219 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 4,676 83,972,155 Director Matthias Non-executive 4,676 68,219 Bichsel Director David Davies Non-executive 4,676 89,567 Director Francesca di Non-executive 4,676 60,795 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

