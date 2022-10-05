Safenetpay Services: Safenetpay changes its name to Moneff

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safenetpay announced its rebrand and name change to Moneff . The rationale behind the new name has been to more closely reflect the change in Moneff's proposition from a pure payments company to an expanded portfolio of streamlined and efficient services to support SMEs.





SMEs and entrepreneurs need easy-to-access solutions that manage their money. Despite SMEs making up 99% of all registered businesses in the UK, high street banks and mainstream lenders continually overlook or reject entrepreneurs, and charge extortionately high rates for business accounts and cross-border transfers.

Moneff helps small businesses move their money more efficiently by providing a one-stop hub for free* multi-currency business accounts, transfers with competitive FX rates, card issuing and online payment processing services. By creating a global financial infrastructure using innovative API-led cloud technology and leveraging strategic partnerships, Moneff aims to create a fairer and more progressive financial ecosystem for the 22.6 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK and EU.

"We felt it was necessary to change the name of the company to more accurately reflect our offering of helping small businesses manage their money efficiently," said Sanjar Mavlyanov, CEO and founder of Moneff.

"We want our customers to be focused on improving their business, rather than being distracted by dealing with multiple vendors. That's why we are building an ecosystem of business tools that helps companies grow and save them money" added Dilshod Mikhmanov, Moneff's Co-founder and CFO.

By providing small businesses with free*, borderless and frictionless e-money accounts, Moneff is democratising the customer experience by putting their needs first and offering a true money solutions alternative for businesses of all types. Moneff prides itself in providing high levels of customer service, and is always seeking to refine and develop our business practices to achieve best results for its clients.

* Subject to eligibility criteria .

ABOUT MONEFF

Moneff is the one-stop hub for small business owners. We enable SMEs and sole traders to move their money efficiently by offering free multi-currency business accounts (subject to eligibility), transfers with competitive FX rates, card issuing and online payment processing services.

Previously known as Safenetpay, Moneff (now a trading name of Safenetpay Services Company Ltd) was founded in 2016 and headquartered in London. Moneff is authorised as an Authorised Electronic Money Institution by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and has been granted an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) licence by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Moneff is headquartered at CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, EC2Y 9HT in London.

Those wishing to register their interest can now sign-up here: https://moneff.com/

To access executive biographies and photos visit: https://moneff.com/our-team

MEDIA CONTACT

Otabek Nuritdinov, Head of Business Development and Marketing

Email: media@moneff.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7824864222

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913653/moneff.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4erZGr2Mk





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safenetpay-changes-its-name-to-moneff-301640604.html