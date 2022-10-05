Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
PR Newswire
05.10.2022 | 10:04
Safenetpay Services: Safenetpay changes its name to Moneff

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safenetpay announced its rebrand and name change to Moneff. The rationale behind the new name has been to more closely reflect the change in Moneff's proposition from a pure payments company to an expanded portfolio of streamlined and efficient services to support SMEs.