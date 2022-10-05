Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger says it wants to rapidly expand its production of heterojunction solar cells and modules, following its recent supply agreement with US project developer DESRI.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger Technology AG has revealed plans to raise CHF 250 million ($255.2 million) via an ordinary capital increase, by issuing new subscription rights. It aims to use the funds to rapidly expand production to 3 GW, and is set to vote on the plan at its extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 28. The Switzerland-based solar module manufacturer recently sealed a supply agreement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...