DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD
DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.6032
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11774855
CODE: LEML LN
ISIN: FR0010435297
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 192568 EQS News ID: 1457261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457261&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 05, 2022 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)