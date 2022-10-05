Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.10.2022 | 11:34
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Art Institute - a gallery: THE MOST CONTEMPORARY ART EXHIBITION. CURATED BY ALL OF US. EXECUTED BY AI.

  • The Hamburg based Woods Art Institute (WAI) launches "The Art of Trending". An experiment that creates Real-Time art pieces that respond to the most relevant global debates through Twitter Trending Topics.
  • With this idea, the Institute creates a stimulus for discussion about the limits of art and whether art is still a uniquely human capacity.

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From prehistoric art to Picasso's Guernica to Banksy's Flower Thrower, art has always reflected, in its unique way, the moment in which it was conceived.