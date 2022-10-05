Survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals what consumers value when they travel

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts today revealed the results of a survey commissioned to better understand how consumers like to enjoy their time as a hotel guest, encouraging guests to be themselves.





The company's new global campaign, Guest How You Guest, is a celebration of hotels and taking a break from having to do it all. The survey results revealed what guests from the region are looking for in a hotel experience, with the three most popular features of a hotel stay rated as room service at 54%, facilities (pool, sauna, etc…) (52%), and selection of food available (49%). Meanwhile approximately 40% of respondents enjoyed not having to clean up after themselves or having to cook for themselves.

The research showed that 22% like to get changed for dinner to look their best, while 20% are comfortable enough slouching in their pajamas and hotel slippers.

92% of respondents felt they could be totally themselves when staying in a hotel, with 54% feeling they are always relaxed during their stay. But 14% worry that their kids may misbehave and cause disturbance to other guests.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented: "The region's tourism and hospitality industry offers tremendous opportunities, and it is known to welcome diverse guests travelling for business and leisure. The needs, desires and preferences of our hotel guests are constantly evolving, and therefore it is fundamental for us to deliver what they're looking for the most - a personalised, individualised experience."

Earlier this year, IHG introduced IHG One Rewards - the brand's new loyalty program - empowering members with more choice, value, and richer rewards than ever before. The reimagined loyalty program connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG Hotels & Resorts' growing portfolio of 6,000 hotels and 17 brands, including one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle collections in the world.

To learn more about the IHG One Rewards programme and how to apply, visit ihg.com/one.

Editor's note:

Research was conducted online between 14/09/22 and 23/09/22 resulting in a panel of 7060 adults across 9 markets. All research adheres to MRS Code of Conduct and guidelines.

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914505/Riyadh_Mezahpole_960x576_En_02_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704152/IHG_Primary_Centred_Black_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/survey-commissioned-by-ihg-hotels--resorts-reveals-what-consumers-value-when-they-travel-301641408.html