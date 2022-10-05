DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2022 / 12:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/10/2022) of GBP49.71m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/10/2022) of GBP31.62m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/10/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 151.66p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 148.81p Ordinary share price 161.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 6.49% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 120.52p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.67)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 04/10/2022

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 192635 EQS News ID: 1457465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)