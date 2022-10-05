

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ADP private sector employment data for September is due at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 144.52 against the yen, 0.9851 against the franc, 1.1330 against the pound and 0.9904 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.







