DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Announces New Sector, Revenue-generating Government Contract with Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department using GeoAI Platform

Deepspatial to provide Geotargeted Marketing Intelligence via its GeoAI Platform to Government client for advertising its Public Distribution Services

Deepspatial enters a new vertical with potential for expansion in Government and Enterprise

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced that it has received a revenue-generating contract in a lucrative, new sector through its partner, from the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department in the State of Meghalaya.

Deepspatial's GeoAI Platform will be used by the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department to revolutionize the way they reach and inform citizens about key public distribution services. Deepspatial's Platform will provide predictive and prescriptive insights at specific granular levels for delivering informational and educational campaigns of the Government department which helps to educate and spread key information to the citizens of the State of Meghalaya.

"Governments are finally starting to realize the power of Geospatial AI for their efforts, and it's hugely exciting that we are at the forefront of the adoption. We are confident our technology will prove necessary for the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, and look forward to engaging with other states to implement Deepspatial's Platform," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

"Contracts like these can be incredibly lucrative with the potential for large scale-up across India's several States. The market size for geotargeted marketing intelligence alone was valued at USD $10.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD $32 Billion by 2025.1 The demand for GeoAI is rapidly growing - and our IP is growing exponentially alongside that demand. With new verticals we constantly impact, Deepsatial is making its name in the GeoAI-solutions space," concluded Kushwah.

1https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geomarketing-market-196816785.html

About Deepspatial

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

