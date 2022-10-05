Heritage Global Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 on October 12, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) ("Heritage Global", "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transaction, has been invited to present at the Microcap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 conference, which is being held live, in-person on October 12th - 13th, 2022. Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global, will present at the conference and be available for one-on-one meetings on both days.

Heritage Global is scheduled to present on October 12, 2022 at 9:00 am CT - Track 1. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46662.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203/972.9200

InvestorRelations@hginc.com

SOURCE: Heritage Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718897/Heritage-Global-Inc-to-Present-at-The-MicroCap-Rodeo-Windy-City-Roundup-2022-on-October-12-2022