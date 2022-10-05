Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 
Frankfurt
05.10.22
12:24 Uhr
2,500 Euro
-0,015
-0,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.10.2022 | 15:04
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 10% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% and amounted to SEK 118.3 (111.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.9 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 5% to SEK 124.2 (117.8) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 328.8 (299.7) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 10% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 345.6 (313.6) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2022 increased by 4% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1009.6 (969.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-Sep

21-Sep

Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

25.7

30.0

-14 %

76.6

84.4

-9 %

232.9

271.2

-14 %

Central Europe

27.4

19.5

41 %

72.4

54.6

33 %

196.2

162.5

21 %

East Europe

29.2

29.4

-1 %

77.8

77.6

0 %

237.9

238.0

0 %

South & West Europe

15.1

12.2

24 %

39.3

32.4

21 %

114.0

102.9

11 %

The Baltics

6.7

6.3

6 %

17.8

16.6

7 %

52.5

52.2

1 %

North America

5.7

4.1

39 %

19.0

11.0

73 %

51.6

36.1

43 %

Asia-Pacific

7.2

10.1

-29 %

22.9

23.1

-1 %

57.2

59.3

-4 %

Africa

1.3

0.0


3.0

0.0


6.2

0.0


Zinzino

118.3

111.6

6 %

328.8

299.7

10 %

948.5

922.2

3 %

Faun Pharma

5.9

6.2

-5 %

16.8

13.9

21 %

61.1

47.2

29 %

Zinzino Group

124.2

117.8

5 %

345.6

313.6

10 %

1009.6

969.4

4 %


Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino, +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 14:00 the 5th of October 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2022,c3643046

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3643046/1634945.pdf

2209 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q3-2022-301641542.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
