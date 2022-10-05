Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the latest round of keynote and featured speakers for the 2nd edition of Wonderland, the world's leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami on November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The Keynotes announced today include internationally recognized entrepreneur, original Shark Tank investor and Strategic Advisor to Psycheceutical Kevin Harrington. Kevin Harrington is an entrepreneur, investor, business executive and best-selling author. He was one of the original members and investors ("sharks") on the hit TV series Shark Tank.

As the inventor of the modern infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and an original shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales and has had twenty of his companies reach over $100 million in revenue.

"I believe that psychedelic medicine is going to be a trillion-dollar industry and an absolutely critical part of solving the mental health crisis we're facing worldwide. I'm looking forward to sharing the latest advancements in bioscience that will help expand access to this next major healthcare breakthrough," said Harrington.

Microdose is also thrilled to have Futurist and psychedelic industry thought leader Zappy Zapolin as part of the panel.

As a known visionary who began his career on Wall Street, Zappy has been spotting massive trends for decades, such as internet domain names, legal CBD and cannabis, and now the burgeoning psychedelic economy.

"I'm excited for a lively discussion about how the industry can scale to meet the growing demand, as psychedelic medicine inevitably heads toward legalization," said Zapolin.

Zappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, entrepreneur, and award-winning filmmaker who is considered one of the foremost experts in psychedelic therapies and companies. Playboy Magazine called him "The Man Who Wants to Change the World with Psychedelics." He is the director behind the acclaimed documentaries The Reality of Truth and Lamar Odom: Reborn.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin Harrington and Zappy Zapolin as opening keynote speakers for Wonderland 2022. We greatly appreciate their passion for bringing awareness to cutting-edge psychedelic treatments to solve the global mental health epidemic," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Kevin and Zappy's experience in supporting emerging companies and bringing disruptive innovation to market on a global scale is an excellent asset for us and our audience. We are sure our attendees will benefit from their wealth of knowledge and will find their presents at this event invaluable."

The annual Conference will bring policymakers, researchers, activists and entrepreneurs to help raise awareness and enhance knowledge of the emerging evidence of psychedelic medicine for mental health treatment and management of substance use disorders.

Wonderland 2022 is organized into a 3-day conference and will be presented in 60-plus sessions in various formats. The new 2022 addition will dedicate the entire second stage for discussions around Web3, Ketamine and Mushrooms, which take a deep dive into specific topics relevant to the audience.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Companies interested in sponsoring the event can book a meeting with our team here.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI)

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., is seeking to develop cutting-edge delivery technologies to support the safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a management and advisory team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to improve mental health treatments by increasing the medical community's knowledge of, and safe access to, leading psychedelic pharmaceuticals. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

