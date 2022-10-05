

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) reported that its third quarter total average daily volume was up 5% year-over-year. North American natural gas ADV was up 3% from last year. Total Financials ADV increased 35%, for the quarter.



For the month of September, total average daily volume increased 6% year-over-year. Total Financials ADV rose 36% from prior year.



'With investors facing an interest rate climate that societies have not experienced for a generation, and commodities continuing to respond to supply shocks caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, ICE's diverse and liquid futures markets continue to play an integral role in helping our customers to hedge and manage their exposure to current events,' said Ben Jackson, President at ICE.







