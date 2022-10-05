Visual Lease Appoints First Chief Customer Officer

Alexandra Betesh to amplify the voice of the customer in the company's solutions, services and strategic partnerships

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced its first Chief Customer Officer, Alexandra Betesh . Having most recently served as the company's SVP of Corporate Strategy, Betesh brings nearly a decade of customer service experience to this new position. The introduction of this C-level office will accelerate and deepen Visual Lease's ability to translate customer feedback into meaningful enhancements to its products, services and strategic alliances.

"Visual Lease is on a strong growth trajectory. As we continue to expand our customer base, we need to devote extra effort to listening to our customers and making sure their voice is heard and articulated across our business," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "Alex is the ideal candidate for this important new leadership role. She has deep domain experience designing and delivering customer-facing services, a wealth of product knowledge and is extremely passionate about the Visual Lease customer experience. Most importantly, our customers will benefit by having a C-level leader dedicated to increasing the value they get from their partnership with Visual Lease."

In this new role, Betesh will draw upon her experience having built and scaled Visual Lease's Client Services department to ensure that VL customers are effectively represented across all areas of the company. With this transition, Visual Lease's Customer Success teams will report to Betesh to ensure they are working together to represent and support VL users.

"Visual Lease has a very diverse and expansive customer base. In this new role, I will drive deeper engagements with them so they can ideate and evolve with us. With changing market conditions, there is a great need for customers to reduce risk, cut costs, improve operational efficiency and better align their leases with their corporate goals-while maintaining lease accounting compliance. My team and I will amplify their needs and perspectives throughout our organization to ensure customers get the greatest value from Visual Lease." Betesh stated.

