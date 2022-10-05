Egress Unveils New Security Center to Deliver Human Risk Insights and Streamline Administration across its Intelligent Email Security Suite

Security Console Quantifies Human Activated Risk as part of its Integrated Cloud Email Security and Email Data Protection Offerings for Holistic Inbound and Outbound Email Security

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Egress , the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced the introduction of Egress Security Center, a single console that unifies all admin functionality for Egress Intelligent Email Security. Egress Security Center collapses multiple consoles into a single portal where email administrators and security analysts can execute high-priority tasks.



Egress Intelligent Email Security is one of very few platforms on the market that combines Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) and Email Data Protection (EDP) to protect organizations against advanced phishing threats and email data loss. Following the launch of Egress Security Center, customers will be able to access a unified portal for policy configuration, reporting, and incident investigation for Egress Defend (anti-phishing) and Egress Prevent (email data loss prevention (DLP).

Some of the key areas of value Egress Security Center brings include:

Minimize administration - reduce time to protection and value, reduce mean time to respond, identify user behavior changes and training requirements, and demonstrate return on investment.

Rapid, easy deployment - easy access to policy configuration to meet the individual needs of an organization while complying with regulations and balancing user friction and security.

Reduce mean time to respond? - mail security, orchestration, automation and response (M-SOAR) enables rapid incident triage, investigation and remediation of all matching threats across an email platform through accurate threat classification and rapid triage of user reported threats.

Identify potential breaches prevented - real-time reporting of potential breaches (and their severity) prevented as a result of human activated risk.

Quantify human activated risk - identify the most targeted and vulnerable users based on past inbound and outbound email activities and measure behavior change.

Egress Security Center is available today. For more information, please click here .

About Egress

Egress makes digital communication safer for everyone. As advanced and persistent cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. Egress's Intelligent Cloud Email Security suite uses patented self-learning technology to detect sophisticated inbound and outbound threats, protect against data loss, resulting in the reduction of human activated risk.

Used by the world's biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

