Gersthofen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Quantron, the Germany-based battery and hydrogen-electric commercial vehicle provider, has launched its new heavy-duty truck. The Quantron QHM FCEV Heavy Truck will offer an industry-leading range of up to 1500km (116kg H2) per fuel in its long-range Scandinavian configuration and will be based on Quantron's all-electric platform. According to market research, this makes Quantron the European heavy-duty zero-emission champion.

As part of the announcement, Quantron highlights that these new vehicles will incorporate the latest fuel technology, with a hydrogen tank of 54kg being integrated into the chassis - a first of its kind currently available in the market. In doing so, Quantron is setting out to consolidate its position at the forefront of the drive to utilize technology as a means of enhancing the trucking and transport industry and accelerating its transformation to zero emission.

Since the pandemic, the popularity of online shopping has been rapidly increasing, with e-commerce payment transactions predicted to reach in excess of $7.5 trillion globally by 2026. This has in turn quickly bolstered demand for transportation services. Through the launch of these all-electric vehicles, Quantron is aiming to help meet this rising demand, while at the same time ensuring that this increase in trucks on the road does not hamper the worldwide decarbonization effort.

In the US alone, medium and heavy-duty trucks account for less than 10% of all vehicles on the road. Despite this, these trucks contribute towards over 60% of tailpipe nitrogen oxide emissions, which can in turn reduce air quality in urban areas. To help tackle this, as well as being all-electric, Quantron's new QHM FCEV Heavy Truck optimizes hydrogen consumption through its specialized Q-ENERGY management system. Hydrogen-powered vehicles such as these produce zero emissions.

Senior officials from Quantron underline that, due to their unprecedented range, these new trucks have the potential to become game-changers for the industry. The firm ultimately aims to open up the technological platform they have developed to other OEMs in the field, in order to help more trucking organizations to capitalize on the benefits of digitization and also act as a key enabler for faster adoption of H2-powered Heavy Duty Trucks in EU and USA.

"At Quantron, our objective has always been to accelerate the progression of the trucking industry and to use technology as the pathway towards this. We are therefore hugely excited about our new QHM FCEV Heavy Truck, and the impact that its extra-long range will have on the transportation sector, with zero emission being our ultimate goal," highlights Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron.

As well as the Quantron QHM FCEV Heavy Truck, the company also unveiled the Quantron QLI FCEV hydrogen transporter, which boasts an operating range of up to 500km, along with the Quantron QLI BEV. The latter is tailored to meet intra-urban needs across smaller regional areas and can be driven by anybody in possession of a Class B driving license, thereby removing the need to apply for any extra certifications.

