Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference and LD Micro Main Event

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of October 2022:

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Company will host investor meetings at the 7 th annual Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. To register for the conference and to request a meeting, please click this link Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference .

annual at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. To register for the conference and to request a meeting, please click this link . On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Company will make a presentation to investors at the LD Micro Main Event conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The Company will also host investor meetings. To register for the conference and to request a meeting, please click this link http://www.ldmicro.com .

Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, commented, "I am proud to report: Charlie's best-selling e-liquids remain in 'substantive review' with the FDA and stand among the select minority of 2020 PMTA submissions to the FDA that are still viable. The Company's nicotine-based vapor product lines are growing impressively. What's more, the Company's alternative cannabis product category, which includes Delta-8 and other hemp-derived THC compounds, is experiencing unprecedented growth. Indeed, Charlie's is on a trajectory to achieve the best year in Company history… we are very excited for what lies ahead!"

Investors, and others who are invited to attend the Dawson James and LD Micro conferences, may request one-on-one meetings through the respective conference hosts or by contacting the Charlie's Holdings investor relations team via IR@charliesholdings.com.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative hemp-derived products and brands.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust.com, Pacha.co, and Pinweel.com.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ:SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.http://www.ldmicro.com

