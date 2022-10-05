Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a cutting-edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement embraces a relationship with Tailgate Royale.



FANS ENGAGE WITH FOOTBALL TAILGATE CULTURE AS NEW MOBILE GAME FROM SESSION IS SOFT LAUNCHED!

Tailgate Royale is a fresh new take on real-time strategy games: featuring the dedicated fans of football, in highly engaging head-to-head competition in the pre-game parking lot.



"With Tailgate Royale, we created an original mobile esport that celebrates NFL fans and their pre-game club rivalries," says Andrew Murphy, Co-founder and Chief Creative of Session Games. "Tailgate Royale is a AAA-quality, socially competitive, RTS game that can be played by anyone, anywhere - even at real tailgate parties!"

Tailgate Royale is a finalist in the "NFL - Skillz Developer Challenge," and with an NFL sub-license, the game is currently in soft-launch in Canada, the UK, and Australia (iOS only). Incorporating the Skillz platform allows players to win real money and prizes on games played against each other through skill-based competitive tournaments.

With a unique ability to engage fans, and connect sports and brands to the mobile audience, Tailgate Royale has earned the support of RYU clothing, and its partnership with NFL Alumni. "This is truly a one-of-its kind opportunity for RYU to further enhance our NFL Alumni partnership by offering an engaging experience on mobile that fits with the NFL Alumni mission of expanding its digital reach," said Cesare Fazari, CEO, RYU.

And it's not just RYU: Brands from all segments are taking notice of the authentic integrations into sport and mobile esport games. WaV Sports & Entertainment is collaborating with Session Games to bring their unique advertising inventory to the valuable mobile audience. As Brian Klaasmeyer, CEO, WaV Sports Agency notes: "Session Games provides unmatched value through their authentic and contextual brand integrations. Coupled with their own analytics that verify sponsorship value for brands, WaV Sports Agency has brands reaching out to us for this kind of opportunity for a while now."

The road to the pinnacle of professional football often begins at the collegiate level, and Playbooked is making a positive impact on the lives of collegiate athletes by investing in them. "With eSports arguably the fastest growing sport around the world, it's only natural for us to collaborate with Session Games. They've created a unique environment for college athletes and fans," said Ken Konecki, Co-Founder and President, Playbooked. Cesare Fazari added, "With the integration of football fans at the High School, College and Professional levels, RYU will have access to tens of millions of football fans."

TAILGATE ROYALE launches world-wide this fall on the Apple App Store.

RYU APPAREL INC.

Cesare Fazari

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 434-5750

Corporate Communications

investors@ryu.com

www.ryu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139507