Nasdaq Stockholm AB: YA Holding AB receives observation status (393/22)

On September 2, 2022, the bond loan issued by YA Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On September 15, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had initiated a procedure to amend the terms and conditions of the bond loan in order to improve the Company's strained liquidity situation. On September 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had secured bank financing and additional capital contributions. Yesterday, October 4, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received approval from its bond holders to amend the terms and conditions of the instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan (YA 2124, ISIN code SE0016831150, trading code YA_2124) issued by YA Holding AB shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.