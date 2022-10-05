Success of the IPO on Euronext Growth in Paris

Strong growth in half-year revenue, +51% to €110.2 million

Strong increase in EBITDA, +170% to €4.9 million, and EBIT, +413% to €2.8 million

Significant improvement in net income

Reaffirmation of short and medium-term objectives

Acceleration of the M&A strategy following the acquisitions of MON PRINT and Lusodabel, respectively in Denmark and Portugal

Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces its results for the first half of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors on October 5, 2022.

Cyril CALVIGNAC, ICAPE Group's CEO, stated:"The results for the first half of the year demonstrate the dynamic demand for the solutions we offer worldwide. Thanks to the synergies generated by the combination of organic development and an offensive acquisition strategy, our profitable growth is being actively deployed, as illustrated by the improvement in our margin and the controlled increase in our structural costs. In this context, all of the Group's financial indicators are progressing significantly. We naturally intend to continue the pace of acquisitions during the second half of 2022 in order to achieve our objective of €230 million in revenue for the year. All these elements enable us to reassert our short and medium-term commercial and financial objectives.

Simplified income statement

In €m (IFRS standards) H1 2021 H1 2022 Var. Revenue 72.8 110.2 +51.3% % growth 51.3% Cost of goods sold (55.2) (81.0) +46.8% Transportation fees (3.5) (5.8) +62.6% Agent fees (0.8) (0.6) -18.2% Gross Margin 13.4 22.8 +70.9% % revenue 18.3% 20.7% +2.4 pts Salary (8.5) (13.1) +53.6% G&A (3.1) (4.9) +58.1% EBITDA 1.8 4.9 +170.3% % revenue 2.5% 4.5% +2 pts D&A (1.3) (2.1) +64.2% EBIT 0.6 2.8 +412.5% % revenue 0.8% 2.6% +1.8 pt Financial result (0.7) (0.6) n.a. Income before tax (0.2) 1.1 n.a Income tax (0.1) (0.3) n.a. Net income (0.3) 0.9 n.a.

Commercial activity and financial results

As of June 30, 2022, half-year revenue reached €110.2 million, up by more than 50% compared to the first half of 2021. This strong growth is notably driven by Europe and the United States. The ICAPE activity, related to the distribution of PCB, represents more than 85% of the half-year revenue and 15% for the DIVSYS and CIPEM activities, dedicated to the distribution of "custom-made" technical parts. At the end of June, ICAPE Group recorded an order backlog of €71.8 million. The commercial gross margin increased by 71% and represents more than 20% of the revenue of the first half of 2022.

Expenses allocated to salary amounted to €13.1 million, an increase of more than 54% compared with the first half of 2021. This increase is explained by the acceleration of investments in human resources in anticipation of the future growth expected by the Group. Over the same period, the increase in general and administrative expenses remains under control given the expansion of the scope, including an increased number of subsidiaries, and the resumption of business travel compared to the first half of 2021.

Taking these elements into account, EBITDA improved significantly from €1.8 million to €4.9 million, or +170%, in the first half of 2022. EBIT and net income also show strong growth, reaching €2.8 million (+413%) and €0.9 million respectively at the end of June 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, ICAPE Group reported a net financial debt of €18.3 million resulting from a cash position of €16.6 million and a level of financial debts amounting to €34.9 million.

First half 2022 and post-closing highlights

In July 2022, the Company successfully completed, within the framework of its IPO, a capital increase of approximately €17 million, increased to €17.4 million following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. This offering was notably subscribed by institutional, industrial and financial investors, as well as numerous individual investors.

In line with its commitments, the Group completed the acquisition of the Danish company MON PRINT as well as Lusodabel, a major supplier of PCB solutions in Portugal and Spain. The consolidation of these two operations will take place as of January 1st, 2022 and both are now subsidiaries of ICAPE Group.

Reaffirmation of commercial and financial targets

Based on the performances achieved over the period, ICAPE Group reaffirms its ambition to reach a revenue of about €230 million by the end of 2022, including at least €23 million from the acquisitions made during the year representing about €35 million of revenue in full year. The Group intends to pursue its external growth strategy through the acquisition of companies meeting the following criteria:

moderate size,

- large portfolio of local customers,

- gross margin above 25% while being profitable,

- strong potential for commercial synergies with the Group.

The Company also confirms all the targets communicated during the IPO.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 30 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. In 2021, ICAPE Group generated consolidated revenue of €169 million.

For more information, visit www.icape-group.com

Appendices Financial Statements (IFRS)

Consolidated balance sheet (In thousands of euros) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 31/12/2021 Goodwill 11,837 4,592 5,605 Intangible assets 9,682 2,096 2,688 Tangible assets 5,204 3,678 4,838 Rights of use 6,710 5,063 5,981 Non-current financial assets 338 234 222 Deferred tax assets 1,137 788 587 Other non-current assets 5 5 Total non-current assets 34,914 16,451 19,905 Current financial assets 1 21 Inventories and work in progress 16,769 8,574 15,799 Accounts receivable and other debtors 49,038 38,336 45,791 Other current assets 1,774 750 1,178 Cash 16,684 14,929 26,006 Total current assets 84,266 62,590 88,815 Total Assets 119,180 79,041 108,721 Equity 2,303 3,008 2,291 Share premium 408 1,916 327 Treasury shares (5,887) Translation differences 668 (116) 215 Other reserves (including other non-recyclable comprehensive income) 2,609 3,236 32 Net income for the period 948 (288) 2,451 Total equity, group share 6,937 1,869 5,316 Non-controlling interests 783 18 693 Total Equity 7,720 1,887 6,009 Borrowings and financial liabilities 9,470 2,714 9,910 Non-current lease liabilities 5,668 4,486 5,178 Commitments to employees 565 577 662 Deferred tax liabilities 733 182 3 Other non-current liabilities 297 53 297 Total non-current liabilities 16,733 8,012 16,050 Borrowings and bank overdrafts 25,470 21,458 21,744 Current lease liabilities 1,680 1,130 1,391 Accounts payable and other creditors 55,072 45,873 62,209 Current tax liabilities 1,259 443 738 Other current liabilities 11,247 238 580 Total current liabilities 97,727 69,142 86,661 Total liabilities 111,460 77,154 102,711 Total liabilities and equity 119,180 79,041 108,721 Consolidated cash flows (In thousands of euros) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 31/12/2021 Net income 886 (289) 2,487 Ajustments Elimination of depreciation, amortisation and provisions 1,917 1,312 2,469 Elimination of gains and losses on disposal and dilution gains and losses 76 0 19 Calculated income and expenses related to share-based payments 26 43 86 Cash flow after net borrowing cost and tax 2,905 1,067 5,061 Elimination of tax expense (income) 257 70 731 Elimination of the net borrowing cost 338 89 296 Cash flow before cost of net borrowing cost and tax 3,500 1,226 6,088 Change in working capital requirement (9,651) (7,357) (4,709) Taxes paid (113) (379) (986) Cash flow from operating activities (6,264) (6,510) 393 Acquisition of subsidiaries, less cash acquired (2,650) (3,918) (6,190) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (3,265) (949) (2,213) Change in loans and advances granted 206 6 (31) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 23 7 77 Cash flow from investment activities (5,686) (4,907) (8,357) Capital increase 92 11 376 Net disposal (acquisition) of treasury shares (25) (25) Borrowings 3,718 4,073 11,917 Repayment of borrowings (1,754) (1,328) (2,487) of which IFRS 16 borrowings (833) (504) (1,144) Financial interest paid (345) (79) (300) of which net financial interest paid IFRS 16 (110) (95) (189) Dividends paid to Group shareholders (224) (224) Cash flow from financing activities 1,711 2,429 9,258 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (*) 951 251 938 Change in cash (9,288) (8,737) 2,232 Cash and cash equivalents 26,006 23,682 23,682 Bank overdrafts (passive cash) (109) (16) (16) Opening cash position 25,897 23,666 23,666 Cash and cash equivalents 16,684 14,929 26,006 Bank overdrafts (passive cash) (75) (0) (109) Closing cash 16,609 14,929 25,897 Change in cash (9,288) (8,737) 2,232

(*) includes mainly exchange rate variations linked to the USD currency for +440 K€ in June 2022 against 217 K€ in June 2021.

