The "Western Europe SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe will have 238 million SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 165 million by end-2021. Six US-based platforms will account for 81% of all SVOD subscriptions by 2027.

Netflix will have 62 million subscribers by 2027 3 million more than in 2021. However, subscriptions are flat for 2022 due mainly to increased competition. Netflix's share of the total will fall from 36% in 2021 to 26% by 2027.

Disney+ will have 46 million subscribers by 2027 20 million more than in 2021. Newcomer Paramount+/SkyShowtime will add 11 million subscribers and HBO Max will bring in an extra 5 million.

Western European SVOD revenues will total $25 billion by 2027 up from $16 billion in 2021. The UK will remain the SVOD revenue leader.

The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Regional overview and country analysis for 18 countries in a 76 page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

