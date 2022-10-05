Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Urb-it AB (publ) receives observation status (478/22)

Today, October 5, 2022, Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's working capital will be exhausted during the fourth quarter of 2022. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID 140232) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.