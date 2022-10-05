Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
WKN: A2DUPM ISIN: SE0009921034 Ticker-Symbol: 9XG 
Frankfurt
05.10.22
12:24 Uhr
0,098 Euro
-0,021
-17,82 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2022 | 17:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Urb-it AB (publ) receives observation status (478/22)

Today, October 5, 2022, Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company's working capital will be exhausted during
the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID 140232) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
