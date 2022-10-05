Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
05.10.2022
LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 September 2022

Nantes (France) - 5 October 2022 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 September 2022, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
30/09/202247,900,448Theoretical
voting rights		67,237,348
Exercisable
voting rights1		67,203,115

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 September 2022, 34,233 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.
Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030 (data as of September 2022). An offshore research program initiated in 2019 has also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first offshore renewable green hydrogen production pilot site linked to a floating wind farm in September 2022.
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76565-lhyfe-pr-actions-ddv-30092022-en.pdf

