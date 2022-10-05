Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
05.10.22
08:26 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,020
-0,57 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,64019:40
PR Newswire
05.10.2022 | 19:22
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 134,906
Weighted average purchase price paid: 305.8697 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 309 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 303.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,849,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,241,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
93309.00 08:17:3200061402126TRLO0LSE
288309.00 08:17:3200061402127TRLO0LSE
23309.00 08:17:3200061402128TRLO0LSE
154306.00 08:17:3200061402129TRLO0LSE
174306.00 08:17:3200061402130TRLO0LSE
2183306.00 08:17:3200061402131TRLO0LSE
705305.50 08:17:3400061402133TRLO0LSE
925305.50 08:17:3400061402134TRLO0LSE
600304.00 08:19:3200061402170TRLO0LSE
1113304.00 08:19:3200061402171TRLO0LSE
79305.00 08:45:2200061403042TRLO0LSE
174305.00 08:45:2200061403043TRLO0LSE
441305.00 08:45:2200061403044TRLO0LSE
360305.00 08:45:2200061403045TRLO0LSE
1800304.00 08:58:2200061403565TRLO0LSE
189304.00 08:58:2200061403566TRLO0LSE
170303.50 08:59:3500061403619TRLO0LSE
600303.50 08:59:3500061403620TRLO0LSE
455303.50 08:59:3500061403621TRLO0LSE
717303.50 08:59:3500061403622TRLO0LSE
382304.50 09:16:1300061404348TRLO0LSE
644304.50 09:16:1300061404349TRLO0LSE
363304.50 09:18:3800061404445TRLO0LSE
331304.50 09:18:4200061404456TRLO0LSE
1665304.00 09:21:4200061404673TRLO0LSE
331304.50 09:21:4200061404674TRLO0LSE
644304.50 09:21:4200061404675TRLO0LSE
349303.50 09:27:2500061404916TRLO0LSE
1200303.50 09:27:2500061404917TRLO0LSE
174303.50 09:27:2500061404918TRLO0LSE
1327304.50 09:30:4900061405028TRLO0LSE
554304.50 09:30:4900061405029TRLO0LSE
1881304.50 09:30:4900061405030TRLO0LSE
1757304.00 09:42:2400061405434TRLO0LSE
470304.00 09:42:2400061405438TRLO0LSE
137304.50 10:10:0800061406089TRLO0LSE
600305.00 10:18:1900061406405TRLO0LSE
258305.00 10:18:1900061406406TRLO0LSE
600305.00 10:18:1900061406407TRLO0LSE
560305.00 10:18:1900061406408TRLO0LSE
530305.00 10:18:1900061406409TRLO0LSE
644305.00 10:18:1900061406410TRLO0LSE
174305.00 10:18:1900061406411TRLO0LSE
441305.00 10:18:1900061406412TRLO0LSE
753305.00 10:18:1900061406413TRLO0LSE
700305.00 10:34:3300061406831TRLO0LSE
1200305.00 10:34:3300061406832TRLO0LSE
94305.00 10:34:3300061406833TRLO0LSE
1766305.00 10:41:0100061406965TRLO0LSE
1028305.00 10:51:1300061407382TRLO0LSE
500305.00 10:51:1300061407383TRLO0LSE
335305.00 10:51:1300061407384TRLO0LSE
500305.00 10:51:1300061407385TRLO0LSE
261305.00 10:51:1300061407386TRLO0LSE
977305.00 10:51:1300061407387TRLO0LSE
1748305.00 11:09:0300061408110TRLO0LSE
38305.50 11:28:4000061408864TRLO0LSE
1601306.00 11:36:0900061409194TRLO0LSE
219306.00 11:36:0900061409195TRLO0LSE
120306.00 11:36:0900061409196TRLO0LSE
600306.00 11:36:0900061409197TRLO0LSE
1223306.00 11:36:0900061409198TRLO0LSE
1339306.50 11:59:0300061409775TRLO0LSE
2098306.50 11:59:0300061409776TRLO0LSE
1306.50 11:59:1000061409786TRLO0LSE
728306.50 11:59:3700061409815TRLO0LSE
1100306.50 11:59:3700061409816TRLO0LSE
645306.50 12:00:4200061409837TRLO0LSE
1272306.50 12:00:4200061409838TRLO0LSE
731306.50 12:09:4200061410174TRLO0LSE
333306.50 12:09:4200061410175TRLO0LSE
778306.50 12:09:4200061410176TRLO0LSE
1250306.00 12:21:1400061410482TRLO0LSE
474306.00 12:21:1400061410483TRLO0LSE
409306.50 13:17:0200061412083TRLO0LSE
1332306.50 13:17:0200061412084TRLO0LSE
169306.50 13:17:1300061412103TRLO0LSE
1232306.50 13:17:1300061412104TRLO0LSE
947306.50 13:17:2300061412107TRLO0LSE
441306.50 13:17:2300061412108TRLO0LSE
551306.50 13:17:4300061412114TRLO0LSE
441306.50 13:17:4300061412115TRLO0LSE
15306.00 13:21:0700061412250TRLO0LSE
441306.00 13:21:0700061412251TRLO0LSE
755306.00 13:25:1900061412379TRLO0LSE
441306.00 13:25:1900061412380TRLO0LSE
508306.00 13:25:2000061412381TRLO0LSE
483306.00 13:38:5300061412894TRLO0LSE
1390306.00 13:38:5300061412895TRLO0LSE
1667306.00 13:39:4800061412935TRLO0LSE
331306.00 13:44:1100061413142TRLO0LSE
600306.00 13:50:5300061413333TRLO0LSE
649306.00 13:52:1400061413406TRLO0LSE
534306.00 14:01:2800061413796TRLO0LSE
209306.00 14:07:0300061414069TRLO0LSE
250306.00 14:07:0300061414070TRLO0LSE
1000306.00 14:07:0300061414071TRLO0LSE
723306.00 14:07:0500061414077TRLO0LSE
263306.00 14:09:5400061414168TRLO0LSE
311306.00 14:09:5400061414169TRLO0LSE
752306.00 14:09:5400061414170TRLO0LSE
345306.00 14:09:5400061414171TRLO0LSE
211305.50 14:22:2400061414666TRLO0LSE
772305.50 14:28:1500061414864TRLO0LSE
56306.00 14:31:2300061415045TRLO0LSE
2400306.00 14:31:3400061415067TRLO0LSE
4800306.00 14:31:3400061415068TRLO0LSE
585306.00 14:31:3400061415069TRLO0LSE
192306.00 14:37:5100061415544TRLO0LSE
575306.00 14:37:5100061415545TRLO0LSE
600306.00 14:37:5100061415546TRLO0LSE
497306.00 14:37:5100061415547TRLO0LSE
78306.00 14:37:5100061415548TRLO0LSE
575306.00 14:37:5100061415549TRLO0LSE
985306.00 14:37:5100061415550TRLO0LSE
281306.00 14:37:5400061415553TRLO0LSE
31306.00 14:37:5400061415554TRLO0LSE
1823306.00 14:38:1200061415557TRLO0LSE
72306.00 14:38:1200061415558TRLO0LSE
1196306.00 14:40:1200061415642TRLO0LSE
36306.00 14:40:1200061415643TRLO0LSE
524306.00 14:40:1200061415644TRLO0LSE
1832306.00 14:50:1500061416443TRLO0LSE
1257306.00 14:52:1500061416576TRLO0LSE
522306.00 14:52:1500061416577TRLO0LSE
190306.00 14:52:1500061416578TRLO0LSE
66305.50 15:02:5200061417459TRLO0LSE
600305.50 15:02:5200061417460TRLO0LSE
1159305.50 15:02:5200061417461TRLO0LSE
1180305.50 15:02:5200061417476TRLO0LSE
331306.00 15:06:0600061417921TRLO0LSE
1334306.00 15:06:0600061417922TRLO0LSE
331306.00 15:23:2100061419483TRLO0LSE
1180306.00 15:23:2100061419484TRLO0LSE
343306.00 15:32:0300061420082TRLO0LSE
45306.00 15:32:0300061420083TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:32:0900061420087TRLO0LSE
331306.00 15:32:1300061420095TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:32:1600061420119TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:32:1900061420120TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:32:2200061420141TRLO0LSE
837306.00 15:32:2300061420142TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:32:2500061420147TRLO0LSE
24306.00 15:37:0300061420554TRLO0LSE
41306.00 15:37:0300061420555TRLO0LSE
676306.00 15:37:0300061420556TRLO0LSE
1139306.00 15:37:0300061420557TRLO0LSE
1451306.00 15:37:0300061420558TRLO0LSE
91306.00 15:37:0300061420559TRLO0LSE
818306.00 15:54:5600061421945TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:54:5600061421946TRLO0LSE
63306.00 15:54:5600061421947TRLO0LSE
1268306.00 15:54:5700061421948TRLO0LSE
36306.00 15:55:5700061422075TRLO0LSE
172306.00 15:55:5700061422076TRLO0LSE
1224306.00 15:55:5700061422077TRLO0LSE
441306.00 15:55:5700061422078TRLO0LSE
144306.00 15:55:5700061422079TRLO0LSE
331306.00 16:03:4100061422734TRLO0LSE
273306.00 16:03:4400061422740TRLO0LSE
183306.00 16:03:4900061422745TRLO0LSE
1215306.00 16:03:4900061422746TRLO0LSE
170306.00 16:03:4900061422748TRLO0LSE
90306.00 16:14:3400061423429TRLO0LSE
391307.00 16:18:5900061423880TRLO0LSE
1206307.00 16:19:2800061423942TRLO0LSE
2400307.00 16:19:2800061423943TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:19:2800061423944TRLO0LSE
1151307.00 16:19:2800061423945TRLO0LSE
3486307.00 16:19:2800061423946TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:19:2800061423947TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:19:2800061423948TRLO0LSE
288307.00 16:19:2800061423949TRLO0LSE
288307.00 16:19:3200061423956TRLO0LSE
1115307.00 16:20:0500061424054TRLO0LSE
5698307.00 16:20:0500061424055TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:20:0500061424056TRLO0LSE
305307.00 16:20:0500061424057TRLO0LSE
340307.00 16:20:1900061424090TRLO0LSE
1168307.00 16:20:1900061424091TRLO0LSE
457307.00 16:20:1900061424092TRLO0LSE
431307.00 16:20:4500061424209TRLO0LSE
169307.00 16:20:4500061424210TRLO0LSE
581307.00 16:21:0500061424240TRLO0LSE
122307.00 16:21:0500061424241TRLO0LSE
417307.00 16:21:0500061424242TRLO0LSE
288307.00 16:21:1200061424253TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:21:1200061424254TRLO0LSE
418307.00 16:21:1200061424255TRLO0LSE
182307.00 16:21:1200061424256TRLO0LSE
1822307.00 16:21:1500061424287TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.