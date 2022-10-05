Orange Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - WCI Health LLC ("WCI Health" or the "Company"), an alternative health and wellness company created to address the misconceptions and lies surrounding medicinal herbs like psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis and other plant-based supplements, and its subsidiary, WCI Health University, the intersection of psychedelics and science education for caregivers will be a vendor and presenter at Wonderland Miami Conference by Microdose on NOVEMBER 05, 2022 on KETAMINE FOR PAIN AND DEPRESSION: From Randomized Clinical Trials to Real Life Evidence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental illness has become a big problem both in the United States and growing globally. Over 300 million people suffer from depression before the COVID-19 pandemic. One-third of depression sufferers are resistant to current conventional therapy. 6-9% of the population suffers from PTSD. At least 35 million people suffer from substance abuse issues. Over 1.2 billion people are suffering from various ailments treatable with plant medicine like psilocybin and Cannabis. A recent Phase 3 trial by MAPS shows that patients experienced remission from depression for up to a year after a dose of psilocybin. But without education and awareness, patients' and insurance companies' acceptance of these treatment modalities might as well be a "dream" considering how long misinformation has been spreading about psychedelics and cannabis as medicine.

WCI Health & WCI Health University's objective is to bring alternative health and wellness options to people through our quality plant-based products and educational programs. Our series of podcasts and videos highlight the advantages of using Functional Mushrooms, Adaptogens, CBD, cannabinoid products, and other medicinal herbs for your health and well-being.

Our highly skilled clinical pharmacist, Doctor Lola Ohonba, Pharm.D. presents lectures & consultations that are easy to understand about alternative therapies ideal for her clients. Dr. Lola, like many of her clients, knows what it means to live with pain and debilitating ailment. She lives with a physical disability and has successfully learned effective ways to manage the residual pain and discomfort resulting from this condition. She uses her knowledge of plant medicine deeply rooted in her indigenous heritage growing up in West Africa (Nigeria) around the ancient cultures, practices & traditions passed down from generation to generation. As a pharmacist and herbalist, you're bound to get the best of both worlds with Dr. Lola.

OUR MOTO:

At WCI Health, we help you level up your wellness journey using the healing powers of plant medicine!

GLOZE: Beauty from Within!

Get 20% OFF tickets: https://tickets.microdose.buzz/attendance/event/index/41737/EN?promocodes=LOLAO20

Contact Dr. Lola to Sponsor WCI Health' BOOTH & PODCAST:

lola@wci-health.com

For more information on GLOZE, and WCI Health products & services, please visit our website:

https://wci-health.com/shop/

About WCI HEALTH (Alternative Health & Wellness Hub)

WCI Health is an alternative health and wellness company created to address the misconceptions and disinformation surrounding medicinal herbs like psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis, and other entheogens. WCI health specializes in providing quality plant-based supplements, adaptogens, and evidence-based education and events where you learn how to get and stay well using the healing power of plant medicines, adaptogens, and other wellness tools; thereby saving money on healthcare costs and living a stress-free life. WCI Health provides services that are tailored to clients' needs including, health and wellness coaching, corporate staff training, and brand awareness. Growth is a major key to business success. At WCI health, our focus is to help our partners succeed. We leverage our access as a global thought leader on all platforms, partnership with Cannabis Radio, social media presence, and our Cannabis-Psychedelic focused podcast to help you gain visibility, brand awareness, and ultimately exponential growth.

https://wci-health.com/

Contact:

Dr. Lola Ohonba, Pharm.D.

Founder/CEO

731-616-2771

lola@wci-health.com

About Wonderland by Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Wonderland Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139194