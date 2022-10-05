Disposable Gloves Leader Tradex International Acquired and Renamed Tradex Holdings, LLC

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / After 7 years operating as a part of a Fortune 50 company, Tradex and its flagship brand AMBITEX have been acquired and returned to the private sector.

To learn more about Tradex Holdings, and its global disposable gloves brands which now include AMBITEX and HandCare, please visit https://tradexgloves.com

Tradex Holdings helps make securing quality disposable gloves affordable, simple and fast

The acquiring company and its affiliates make up a large manufacturing conglomerate in the disposable glove industry, as well as maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and personal protective equipment (PPE) products. For more than 30 years, Tradex International has been recognized as an industry leader in sale and distribution of quality disposable gloves and PPE.

"Our team has long been at the forefront of modernization. We felt the AMBITEX brand and its team were a perfect fit for our long-term vision," stated Tradex Holdings' CEO Sean Evans.

Tradex Holdings LLC COO Shakil Prasla said, "Upon the acquisition of HandCare, we introduced new boxing and dispenser technology to the market. The AMBITEX acquisition positions the company to make additional positive impacts now and into the future."

Tradex Holdings LLC will be primarily focused on the wholesale disposable glove category targeting food service, janitorial, sanitation supply and textile rental markets. Company leadership sees tremendous opportunity to grow alongside complementary categories. From manufacturing to sales, distribution and customer service, the necessary partnerships have been created to make a positive impact on this continuously growing industry.

About Tradex Holdings LLC

The Tradex Holdings LLC global brands now include AMBITEX and HandCare, which was founded in 1993. The Austin, Texas based gloves and PPE company's mission is to make the securing of quality disposable gloves affordable, simple and fast for the increasing number of people who rely on them.

