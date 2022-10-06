"Enjoy the taste of life" continues its journey

ROME, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENJOY THE TASTE OF LIFE project is continuing on its path to promote and raise the profile of Pecorino Romano PDO in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Consortium for the Protection of Pecorino Romano Cheese is continuing its commitment to raising the profile of quality traditional produce through its "Enjoy the taste of life" project (www.enjoythetasteoflife.com).

The initiative, promoted by the Consortium and funded by the European Union, is part of the Chizu Programme supporting European agricultural produce, for which Pecorino Romano cheese is an ambassador.

The creative campaign "YOROKOBI" is dedicated to the final phase of the project.

YOROKOBI evokes an exclusive taste associated with EU PDO cheeses and the concept of high quality. It's an effective way of introducing to Japanese consumers the special taste experience they can expect from EU-origin PDO Cheeses and is also a message that symbolises the genuine simplicity of Pecorino Romano PDO in everyday life.

YOROKOBI. Taste life with joy! More excitement, more flavour.

In three years, Pecorino Romano PDO has shown different aspects of its versatile personality.

In the first year, the focus was on UMAMI, or savouriness, a flavour par excellence that cannot be forgotten; in the second year there was KENKO, the concept of wellbeing to present Pecorino Romano PDO in a balanced diet; in the third year, we have YOROKOBI, joie de vivre, a core value of the Land of the Rising Sun, which encourages people to enrich their lives with those little things that help make everyday life more enjoyable.

The message for 2022/2023 is "Taste life with joy", which captures the essence of our three-year promotional programme and seals the commitment to quality and sustainability that makes Pecorino Romano PDO a competitive product both nationally and internationally.

"Enjoy the taste of life" is the theme that accompanies consumers through the last stage of their journey of discovering the incomparable flavour, properties and natural benefits of this PDO cheese, while raising the profile of this natural food product.

"YOROKOBI" offers the perfect ending to this journey of getting to know Pecorino Romano PDO in order to satisfy the curiosity that the Japanese have shown since the beginning.

Once again this year, Pecorino Romano PDO will feature prominently in Japanese events and initiatives, supported by social media.

People will discover the all-natural process behind this PDO cheese and the unique taste that derives purely from the expertise used throughout the production process.

Japan's discovery of Pecorino Romano PDO continues!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enjoy-the-taste-of-life-continues-its-journey-301641914.html