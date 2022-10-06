DJ SEAPRWire Announces Version 2.0 of Branding-Insight Program, Offering Greater Value to Clients

Singapore - SEAPRWire is proud to announces the latest ver2.0 of it 'Branding-Insight Program', which will offer greater value to clients who need to distribute press releases in Southeast Asia, East Asia and worldwide.

Branding-Insight Program was first released 2 months ago. The program will empower PR and communications professionals to further understand their audiences while doing press release distribution. By Branding-Insight Program, SEAPRWire now offers its enriched press release distribution network through its leading technology delivered as a service.

With Branding-Insight Program, clients can now tap into a network of over 80,000 journalists, editors, magazines and online media outlets, together with 300 million followers of KOLs all in one platform. Branding-Insight is built on the foundation of SEAPRWire's media and influencer database to help communicators effectively target, pitch and build stronger relationships with the media.

The latest version of Branding-Insight Program offers an important update, which will be able to help clients host an online webinar in Southeast Asia regions, using multi-languages, including: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Maly, Filipino, Indonesia and Thai.

Yaqin Tan, COO of SEAPRWire said, "Small and midsize businesses now have a one-stop dashboard to do press release distribution technology, which targets top online fin-tech media outlets. For years, SEAPRWire, an industry leader in press release distribution services in Southeast Asia region, will keep enabling high-impact, targeted press release distribution, helping build greater brand awareness and increase clients' website traffic, improve SEO performance, lead to more sales."

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire (https://www.seaprwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SEAPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SEAPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

