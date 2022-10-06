Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Evolva business update: Continued good business momentum



06.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



3Q 2022 revenues more than tripled compared to 3Q 2021

Year-to-date revenues by end of September already 56% ahead of the same period last year

Gross contribution margin further increased in 3Q 2022

On track to reach full-year 2022 targets of CHF 15 million in revenues and a double-digit gross contribution margin Reinach, 6 October 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today provides a business update. While July and August are typically months with reduced business activities, Evolva continued to enjoy good business momentum over the last three months. Sales growth amounted to +250% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date revenues increased to CHF 11.3 million by the end of September, corresponding to a +56% revenue growth compared to the first 9 months of 2021, and already surpass total FY 2021 revenues by +15%. The gross contribution margin also continued to increase further in 3Q 2022. As such, Evolva is confident to reach the targeted revenue level of CHF 15 million in 2022 (which corresponds to a revenue growth of over 50% compared to 2021) and a double digit gross contribution margin. The cost improvement and cash management measures are ahead of plan and are showing a significant impact. Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, comments: "We are happy with the ongoing good business momentum and are actively pursuing multiple initiatives to further accelerate the commercial performance of Evolva." Important dates 09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results 18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

Contact Doris Rudischhauser

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

dorisr@evolva.com

