LHYFE: Green and renewable hydrogen producer Lhyfe to develop 200 MW Plant in Delfzijl, Netherlands

Nantes (France), 6th October 2022 - 07.00 AM CET. Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen, is targeting to build a large-scale hydrogen production plant in the Chemical Cluster Delfzijl, situated in the province of Groningen in the North of the Netherlands. The 200 MW plant will have a production capacity of more than 20.000 tons of renewable green hydrogen per year, equivalent to 55 tons per day, which will displace 2,2 Million tons CO2 within 10 years. Lhyfe has already secured the required landplot and the renewable energies connection. Commissioning is planned earliest 2026.

"Delfzijl is an ideal location for renewable green hydrogen production as it has direct access to renewable energies from its offshore wind power plants which are situated off the coast. Groningen is one of Europe's pioneers when it comes to the energy transition. The region's goal is to become the leading hydrogen valley of North-Western Europe and to build up a complete value chain from production, storage and transportation of green hydrogen. We fully support this development and are proud to be part of the journey", said Luc Grare, Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Lhyfe.

Home to a significant industrial and chemical industry, Delfzijl is already a large consumer of hydrogen as a chemical feedstock. That need is set to grow significantly in the future. Lhyfe will be able to support companies in their decarbonisation efforts by supplying them renewable green hydrogen using renewable electricity from the region paired with the electrolysis process.

"Renewable green hydrogen as an energy carrier will support the transport of offshore generated energy through the country, helping to ease an already congested electricity grid. As such, Lhyfe's Delfzijl plant will be able to supply green hydrogen throughout the Netherlands, as well as to potential off-takers in Germany and other bordering countries", said Grare.

The Netherlands aims to be one of Europe's pioneering countries in green hydrogen, rolling out a hydrogen backbone through the whole country. In the near future, old salt caverns will be converted to store hydrogen along the backbone and will secure a steady flow of green hydrogen to the industrial users in case of days when renewable energy is not available.

Lhyfe is working on a rapid ramp-up of the green and renewable hydrogen market in many European countries. It has the ambition to become a leading European green and renewable hydrogen producer, targeting a total installed capacity of 3 GW by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company is establishing decentralized hydrogen ecosystems of various plant sizes throughout Europe - including the Delfzijl project. The company is also setting new standards in the offshore hydrogen sector, inaugurating the world's first offshore renewable green hydrogen production pilot on the 22nd of September.

The project execution is subject to obtaining required operation licences and building permission as well as financial investment decision.

About Lhyfe

Launched in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green and renewable hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first renewable green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030 (data as of September 2022). An offshore research program initiated in 2019 has also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first offshore renewable green hydrogen production pilot site linked to a floating wind farm in September 2022.

For more information go to www.lhyfe.com

Access Lhyfe media kit (press releases, images)

