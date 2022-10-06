CT Property Trust Limited - Purchase of own ordinary shares
PR Newswire
London, October 5
TO: RNS
FROM: CT Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23
DATE: 6 October 2022
PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES
On 5 October 2022 the Company purchased 225,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 77.37 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:
234,380,539 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
6,325,000 shares held in treasury
240,705,539 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)
The total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,380,539 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001