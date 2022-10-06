Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

6 October 2022

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that, following a review of the company's performance and cashflow post Coronavirus lockdown, the Board of Directors has decided to reinstate the interim dividend cancelled in March 2020.

A dividend at the rate of 14.0 pence per share has been declared and is to be paid on Monday, 31 October 2022 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 14 October 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 13 October 2022.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).