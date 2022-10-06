Regulatory News:

ABL DIAGNOSTICS (Euronext Paris, FR001400AHX6, ABLD) today presents its ABLDX 2027 medium-term development plan to the financial community.

Formed from the end-August 2022 merger of ABL France into the listed entity without activity ETABLISSEMENTS FAUVET-GIREL (renamed ABL DIAGNOSTICS), the company aims to be part of the Top 3 worldwide players in genotyping of pathogens linked to infectious diseases.

A strategy based on proprietary expertise in sequencing processes

The sequencing processes offered by ABL DIAGNOSTICS are the two most popular DNA sequencing methods: so-called Sanger capillary sequencing and High-throughput sequencing or Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). By focusing on sequencing of target pathogens, with a view to optimising disease management, ABL DIAGNOSTICS offers a range of tests which enable the determination of each patient's ability to respond favourably to a given treatment before administration.

With an all-in-one offering, from collection of samples through to analysis and automation of results obtained, ABL DIAGNOSTICS is present at each stage of the value chain.

Its 360° expertise in molecular diagnostics and genotyping by sequencing is based on three fundamental pillars: (i) proprietary R&D know-how, (ii) in-house manufacturing of tests and (iii) control of distribution channels (directly with laboratories or via recognised partners).

Holder of strategic partnership agreements with the main equipment manufacturers, distributors, specialist suppliers and leading public and private health establishments, ABL DIAGNOSTICS leverages its proprietary expertise and the CE marking of its products to distribute its genotyping tests to a wide range of international customers, potentially extending to up to 20,000 laboratories.

Significant upscaling by 2027

With major infectious diseases already part of its portfolio, including AIDS, Covid-19, viral hepatitis and tuberculosis, the company will accelerate its expansion by developing mastery of other existing or in gestation pathologies to offer the most comprehensive and unique range of genotyping products by sequencing for infectious diseases in the world.

The global genotyping* market should reach €46.4bn by 2027, i.e. a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +18.8% over 2020-2027, illustrating the strong development potential of ABL DIAGNOSTICS' activities.

In a market which values technological progress, which has seen democratisation of molecular biology assay techniques owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and which has seen increased incidence of genetic diseases and greater awareness of personalised medicine, the increasing importance of genotyping in the development of drugs is a formidable growth driver for ABL DIAGNOSTICS.

For example, in 2021, there were 1.5 million new HIV cases worldwide, i.e. 4,000 new infections per day. This represents very significant testing potential and notably, beyond screening, HIV drug resistance testing is essential for appropriate initiation of care for HIV positive people to steer the choice of initial antiretroviral (ART) therapy. The same is true for patients having already received a first protocol to help better select new active ingredients during antiretroviral treatment regime changes in the event of intolerance, failure or changes to the primary treatment.

ABL DIAGNOSTICS aims to increase over the period the number of pathologies covered to 30 with a focus on new diseases such as monkeypox or high-impact diseases such as the cytomegalovirus for transplant patients or the papillomavirus for cervical cancer.

ABL DIAGNOSTICS aims to become a major player in the diagnostics industry by 2027 thanks to a largely recurring revenue model that includes a high level of royalties from its proprietary or licensed products. This ambition should bring profitability in the high standards of the market, it being specified that any communication of objectives and forecasts will be made in accordance with the applicable regulations.

A stock market listing to increase visibility and facilitate future fund raising

The listing of ABL DIAGNOSTICS will enable it to develop its reputation and enhance its visibility. The company is then contemplating plans to carry out fund raising to finance development investments to generate organic growth, first in Europe and then in the United States, Africa and Asia.

Ronan Boulmé, Chief Executive Officer of ABL DIAGNOSTICS declared:

"The listing of ABL DIAGNOSTICS shares on Euronext Paris is a key stage in the development of our company. As a benchmark player in genotyping by sequencing of the main chronic infectious diseases, we aim to support medical progress by reducing diagnostic cycle times for more effective patient care which is less expensive for communities. Our market is gigantic and, since our creation seven years ago, we have made massive investments. We are ready to step up our organic growth rapidly and thanks to the stock market, expand our future fundraising opportunities."

Doctor Chalom Sayada, founder of the ABL group added:

"We place great hope in the ability of ABL DIAGNOSTICS to become the unchallenged leader in diagnostics through genotyping by sequencing of pathogens linked to infectious diseases. By mastering every stage of the value chain, we offer the medical world the most precise and best suited solutions to detect the main infectious diseases, anticipate mutations and facilitate recovery. This is a public health mission which we are proud to fulfil and to which we will allocate all of our expertise and our full determination."

*Source: Market Report Global genotyping industry in 2021)

About ABL DIAGNOSTICS

Founded in 2015, ABL DIAGNOSTICS designs, develops, manufactures, commercialises and supports in France and internationally, directly or via a network of exclusive distributors in 45 countries, molecular diagnostic tests (UltraGene) and genotyping through DNA sequencing (DeepChek), for infectious diseases. These are based on its proprietary expertise acquired over the years and the fruit of scientific collaborations with recognised teams and dedicated technical protocols.

ABL DIAGNOSTICS has developed high-tech genotyping medical devices for chronic infectious diseases such as AIDS, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, and also for the genotyping of SRAS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), as well as other viral and bacterial targets.

ABL DIAGNOSTICS offers its customers complementary products in the patient care value chain such as sample collection kits (MediaChek), a specialised electronic medical record (EMR) system (Nadis, used by more than 200 hospitals in France) and medical devices for viral sampling, amplification, sequencing, and automation for pathology laboratories.

Based in Paris, Metz and Marseilles the company generated in 2021 revenue of €6.27m and has a headcount of 25.

www.abldiagnostics.com

